Premium berry flavor and category momentum in the spotlight

Berry Fresh will return to SEPC's Southern Exposure this year, bringing its full premium berry portfolio to one of the Southeast's most important retail-focused events. As a grower, distributor, and marketer of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, the company looks forward to connecting with retail and industry partners while highlighting key products and growth initiatives.

"The Southeast continues to be a key growth market for berries," said Jyoti Bhogal, managing director of Berry Fresh. "Southern Exposure provides an ideal setting to meet face-to-face with retail partners, discuss category opportunities, and align on strategies to drive continued growth."

© Berry FreshBhogal says the Southeast continues to be a key growth market for berries.

The berry category remains one of the strongest performers in produce, fueled by sustained consumer demand for great flavor and convenient, healthy snacking options. The company continues to invest in proprietary and premium varieties that deliver a differentiated eating experience — a key driver of repeat purchases and long-term category performance.

At the show, the company will highlight its year-round supply capabilities across blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, with a particular spotlight on its proprietary Sweet Karoline® blackberries. Known for their sweetness, balanced flavor profile, and consistently high quality, Sweet Karoline blackberries continue to resonate with retailers and consumers seeking a premium blackberry offering.

"Our focus goes beyond simply supplying fruit," Bhogal added. "We deliver flavor-forward genetics backed by a service-first approach designed to help our partners win."

Show attendees are invited to visit the company at its booth, #516, to sample Sweet Karoline blackberries and learn more about its premium berry programs and upcoming seasonal opportunities.

