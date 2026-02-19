'First Minneola oranges from Israel expected in week 8'

Spanish offerings dominated the mandarin market in the form of Nadorcott, Tangold, and Orri. Turkey was primarily represented by Murcott. Israeli Orri oranges were generally well received in terms of their organoleptic properties; the first Minneola oranges from Israel are expected in week 8. Italian loads and Egyptian imports supplemented the market with small quantities. According to the German BLE, clementines had almost completely disappeared from the market: only a few Italian loads appeared in Frankfurt.

© BLE



Spanish products were no longer being traded. Overall, demand was quite favorable, even if a certain degree of customer saturation could not be denied. Sellers were often forced to lower their previous prices, as otherwise excessive stocks would have built up.

Click here for the full market and price report.

Apples

Domestic products continued to dominate, but their presence was clearly limited. The quality of domestic products was mostly still impressive. Nevertheless, interest was not overwhelming.

Pears

Demand was generally very limited, with customers focusing more on other types of goods. Business was therefore fairly quiet across the board. Prices remained stable for the most part.

Table grapes

Imports from South Africa dominated the scene. Seedless fruits were popular with customers, while offers with seeds and returns from food retailers tended to be slow sellers.

Oranges

Spanish oranges predominated. Demand was easily met. Provided that the organoleptic properties of the offers were convincing, prices remained mostly constant.

Lemons

Spanish Primofiori lemons dominated and were available in some places on a monopolistic basis. Overall, demand was quite favorable.

Bananas

Demand was not unfavorable, but it still lagged behind supply from time to time.

Cauliflower

Italian deliveries predominated, followed by French and Spanish.

Lettuce

Severe weather in Spanish growing regions significantly limited the availability of iceberg lettuce. Demand could not be fully met. Prices tended to rise as a result.

Cucumbers

The range of cucumbers consisted of Spanish, Dutch, and Belgian loads. Difficult growing conditions in Spain led to a shortage of supplies.

Tomatoes

Once again, numerous countries were involved in marketing, with Spain and the Netherlands accounting for the largest shares. Morocco, Belgium, and Turkey followed.

Bell peppers

Spanish deliveries dominated the market and intensified. With an increase in Class II offers and returns from food retailers, this led to falling prices in some cases.

Source: BLE