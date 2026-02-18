Statistics Canada: Fresh fruit prices decline year over year

Statistics Canada reported: "Prices for food purchased from stores rose 4.8% year over year in January following a 5.0% increase in December. The slower price growth was mainly driven by a decline in fresh fruit prices (-3.1%) in January, after a 4.5% increase in December. Amid generally strong or stable harvests in producer regions, the largest contributors to downward pressure on prices were berries, oranges and melons".

Source: www150.statcan.gc.ca

US: Inserra Supermarkets opens The Fresh Grocer in Brooklyn

Wakefern Food Corp. reported: "Inserra Supermarkets, a family-owned and operated New Jersey-based company, opened The Fresh Grocer of Brooklyn - located at 523 Fulton Street, directly across from the Fulton Mall, with a special grand opening celebration. The Fresh Grocer of Brooklyn marks the supermarket banner's first location in New York City".

Source: newsroom.wakefern.com

Erewhon and Function debut 'The World's Healthiest Smoothie?'

Southern California independent grocer Erewhon and health-testing platform Function have unveiled "The World's Healthiest Smoothie?" - a year-long collaboration that challenges the notion of "healthy" as a one-size-fits-all concept depending on one's biology, data and needs. This resulted in a smoothie designed to function as a complete meal, made with unsweetened almond milk, flaxseed and chia, green banana, wild blueberries, pomegranate, cranberry, arugula, fresh herbs, walnuts, cold-pressed beet juice, ginger, Ceylon cinnamon, MCT oil, blended omega oils, BCAAs, creatine and a single-ingredient plant protein derived from chocho beans grown at high altitudes in the Andes.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Peru: Tiendas de Ahorro 3A inaugurates its first themed store

Tiendas de Ahorro 3A, the hard discount chain belonging to the AJE Group, has set a new milestone in Peruvian retail with the opening of its first themed store. This store symbolizes the beginning of a strategic phase for the brand, focused on innovation and market diversification.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

Report: Amazon plans second big store in Chicago area

The company has proposed a mega-store in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, reported the Chicago Tribune. The development includes a 225,000-sq.-ft., Amazon store and a two-level, 150,000-sq.-ft. Ashley Furniture store, the report said. The project needs final approval from Oak Brook approvals.

Source: chainstoreage.com

New Zealand: Foodstuffs' basket continues to track below FPI in 2026, Bumper apple crop on the way

The Foodstuffs grocery co-ops say one of the strongest pipfruit seasons in decades is delivering standout value and quality for apple lovers, as wider inflationary pressures continue. Foodstuffs NZ Managing Director Chris Quin says Foodstuffs' comparable basket has now tracked below Stats NZ's headline food price inflation rate for 10 of the past 12 months. While meat and kiwifruit prices remained high due to supply constraints and global demand Quin says a real bright spot of this summer is the bumper apple crop that's being picked right now: "Our growers in Hawke's Bay and Nelson tell us this season is shaping up as one of the best in the past 30 years, with excellent quality apples and strong volumes coming through. Early season varieties are great buying, and we're focused on using the whole crop - small fruit is just what you need for back-to-school lunchboxes. Royal Gala is still New Zealand's most popular, followed by the Ambrosia variety, with good old Granny Smith in 3rd place out of a range of more than 30 apple varieties stocked over the season". January's year-on-year retail price movements were driven largely by fresh produce, including kūmara (-15.4%), lettuce (-15.0%) and broccoli (-13.2%).

Source: foodstuffs.co.nz

UAE: Spinneys reports 13% revenue growth to €900mln in FY 2025

Food retailer Spinneys reported annual revenue growth of 13.1% in its 2025 financial year to AED 3.6bln (€900mln). Gross profit increased by 14.7% to AED 1.5bln (€375mln), maintaining a stable gross profit margin of 42.0% due to efficient supply chains and the success of fresh produce (64.2% of sales) and private label products (45.4% of sales).

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Kids Eat Free scheme returns to The Café at Tesco for February half term

Tesco reported: "Tesco is running its Kids Eat Free scheme this February half term. Offer available in 332 stores with The Café or Coffee Shop across the UK. The Kids Pick 'n' Mix includes a sandwich, a drink, two snacks and a piece of fresh fruit".

Source: tescoplc.com

Asda continues strong ESG performance with latest rating

Asda reported: "Asda has announced a continued strong performance in its ESG rating score, following an external assessment by financial services ratings' agency Sustainable Fitch".

Source: corporate.asda.com

Unes expands Italian footprint with acquisition of Borello

Italian retailer Unes, owned by the Finiper Canova Group, has announced the acquisition of Borello, a supermarket chain based in the Piedmont region. Armando Strano, sales director at Unes, stated: "The alliance with a leading operator like Borello is a fundamental step in our growth strategy".

Source: esmmagazine.com

Carrefour: recovery in "core countries" comes at a cost

Carrefour closes 2025 with mixed results: the French retail group saw slight growth in turnover, but felt the impact of exchange rates and integration costs. CEO Alexandre Bompard expresses confidence and promises a radical new plan. 2025 was a solid year, with a clear improvement in France and Spain in particular, according to Bompard. Net sales rose by 2.8% to €82.1bln. However, recurring operating income (ROI) fell slightly to €2.16bln, compared with €2.28bln a year earlier.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Carrefour confirms its focus on three core countries

"The Group confirms its refocusing on three core markets - France, Spain, and Brazil - where we hold leadership positions and the highest potential for value creation", said CEO Alexandre Bompard in a press release. For the other regions (Belgium, Poland, Argentina), the group prefers "dynamic asset management".

Source: retaildetail.eu

Egyptian speedy delivery and supply chain tech firm Breadfast bags $50mln in pre-Series C funding

Breadfast, an Egypt-based same day delivery and consumer supply chain technology platform, has secured a $50mln pre-Series C funding round involving SBI Investment (Japan), IFC, EBRD, Novastar Ventures, AAIC, Olayan Financing Company (Saudi Arabia), and existing investors Y Combinator and 4DX Ventures.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Ireland: About Tesco Stronger Starts Food

Tesco Ireland reported: "Tesco Stronger Starts Food is a community support programme that provides free nutritious food to primary school children and their families across Ireland. Every week of the school term, almost 6,400 children from 320 DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) schools nationwide receive bags of fresh fruit and vegetables. Stronger Starts Food is supported by three long-standing Tesco suppliers - Country Crest, Dole, and Keelings - who supply much of the fruit and vegetables that go into the Stronger Starts Food bags".

Source: tescoireland.ie