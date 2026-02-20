The Global Grape Report launched

Agronometrics, in collaboration with the Global Grape Group, announced the launch of The Global Grape Report, a new annual publication designed to deliver a comprehensive, data driven overview of the global table grape industry.

The launch was formally announced on February 5 at the Peru Booth during Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin, marking the official introduction of the initiative to the global grape industry. The report will provide a consolidated view of global table grape production, trade flows and market dynamics, drawing on aggregated industry data and input from producing countries. The publication is intended to serve as a credible reference point for growers, exporters, marketers, and other industry stakeholders seeking timely and objective market intelligence.

© Agrometrics

L-R: Ignacio Caballero T., marketing director of Fruitas de Chile; Colin Fain, CEO of Agronometrics; Luis Miguel Vegas, general manager of ProArandanos

"The Global Grape Report represents an important step toward greater transparency in the global table grape market," says Colin Fain, CEO of Agronometrics. "By combining analytics with industry collaboration, the initiative aims to support more informed decision-making across the table grape industry."

The partnership welcomes engagement from companies and stakeholders interested in advertising opportunities, data contributions, or collaboration related to The Global Grape Report.

For more information:

Agronometrics

[email protected]

https://www.agronometrics.com/