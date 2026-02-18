Morocco Data Club launched at Fruit Logistica 2026

Agronometrics has launched the Morocco Data Club during Fruit Logistica 2026, marking a step forward in collaborative market transparency for the Moroccan blueberry industry.

Over the last 10 years, Morocco has emerged as a major global supplier of blueberries, securing a position among export origins worldwide. As production expands and shipments increasingly supply Europe during the winter and early spring period, access to consistent and timely export data is becoming critical to support informed commercial and operational decision making during the season.

The launch was announced last week, where the company's team met with participating members to formally introduce the initiative. The Morocco Data Club brings together leading industry participants to share structured, anonymized export information, enabling members to gain a clearer and more timely view of market dynamics during the Moroccan blueberry season.

The Morocco Data Club is designed as a contributor-led initiative. Participating companies submit weekly export volumes by destination, which are standardized, anonymized, and published through a private interactive dashboard. The goal is to provide members with a more consistent and timely understanding of market movement, helping to support operational planning and strategic decision-making throughout the season.

The initiative will evolve over time based on member participation, with the potential to expand reporting fields and broader access once sufficient market coverage is achieved.

