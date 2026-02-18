Sourcing trip to the Netherlands identifies new premium potato varieties for U.S. market

Plant Grow Harvest announced the successful completion of a comprehensive international sourcing trip to the Netherlands. During the visit, company representatives met with Dutch breeding partners to evaluate and select new potato varieties for introduction into the U.S. market.

The strategic visit focused on identifying varieties that deliver meaningful improvements in taste, shelf life, color, and size profile - ensuring that U.S. consumers and retailers benefit from the highest-quality potatoes available. The collaboration resulted in the identification of three new varieties ready for introduction to the U.S., each providing exciting improvements over today's current offerings. © Plant Grow Harvest

"Dutch seed breeders are among the most advanced in the world," said Dave Yeager, chief sales officer. "By collaborating directly, we're able to bring forward varieties that not only taste better, but also reduce waste, store longer, and maintain exceptional visual appeal. These are exactly the traits today's, and tomorrow's, consumers demand."

The varieties selected during this visit will undergo additional trials in the United States to confirm performance across diverse climates and growing conditions. Pending results, the new selections will be integrated into the company's production pipeline, with anticipated availability in coming seasons.

This initiative highlights the company's continued commitment to agricultural innovation, product quality, and delivering value to growers, retailers, and consumers nationwide.

