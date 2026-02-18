Peru exports more table grapes than last season

Luis Miguel Vegas, general manager of Provid, stated that according to the latest Vid Data report, Peruvian table grape exports continued to perform well overall in week 06 of the 2025-2026 season, although there are signs of a slowdown in weekly growth.

© PROVID

"We anticipated a 2% increase in the 2025-2026 season, with over 84.2 million 8.2 kg boxes expected to be exported from week 34 to week 17. By the end of week 06, shipments have reached 78,786,470 boxes, a 3% increase compared to the 2024-2025 season," Vegas stated.

Recent performance indicates some moderation. "In week 06, shipments exceeded 2.2 million boxes, marking a 21% decrease compared to the same period last year," he said. Nonetheless, the total figure from week 27 onwards still shows a 3% year-on-year growth.

© PROVID

By regions, the South continues to gain prominence. "In the distribution by zones, the south maintains the largest share with 51.4% of the total shipped, leaving the north with 48.6%." In terms of recent changes, the north has seen a slight decrease of 0.15% in total shipments, while the south has grown by 7%. At the regional level, "Ica leads with 47% of the volume mobilized, followed by Piura with 38%."

© PROVID

The season confirms the dominance of seedless varieties. "Shipments of White Seedless grapes have increased by 8% over the 2024-2025 season. Similarly, shipments of Red Seedless are also up 8%." In contrast, "Red Globe shipments are down 22%, while Black Seedless shipments are down 5%."

The U.S. market remains the primary destination. "Demand for Peruvian grapes in the United States has increased by 5%," he stated. Meanwhile, Europe experienced a 4% decline compared to the previous period, whereas Latin America saw an 11% growth.

© PROVID

"Paita continues to be the main shipping point for Peruvian table grapes. Philadelphia leads in receptions with 32%, followed by Rotterdam with 13%. Maersk Line Peru S.A.C. remains the leading shipping line with a 28% share, followed by MSC with 19%," he said.

© PROVID

"With a revised projection of 84.2 million boxes and an accumulated advance higher than the previous season, the sector enters the final stretch with solid fundamentals, although attentive to the evolution of demand and seasonality adjustments," he concluded.

