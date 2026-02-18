"From seasonal crop to year-round ambassador of Italian excellence"

Despite the climatic disruptions of 2025, including prolonged droughts and out-of-season heat waves, which tested the resilience of producers, the harvest of PGI Leonforte peaches increased by over 30% during the 2025/26 season.

Domenico Di Stefano, president of the Sicilian Consortium for the Protection of the PGI Leonforte Peach, points out, "The protective bagging method, which involves placing a parchment paper bag around each peach in the field, once again preserved the fruit from parasites and extreme weather, ensuring a healthy, residue-free product."

© Cons. Tutela Pesca di Leonforte IGPDomenico Di Stefano, president of the Consortium for the Protection of the PGI Leonforte Peach, pictured together with two employees at Fruit Logistica 2026

Market distribution is balanced between Italy and foreign markets. Nearly all production is absorbed by the domestic market, and the product is widely available throughout Italy. Large-scale retail trade remains the primary distribution channel; however, the top-level restaurant and catering sectors are steadily growing in importance, creating more opportunities to communicate the product's origins.

"Innovation in packaging is one of the key themes of recent years," the manager explains. "The top-selling product is the four- or six-fruit pack, which is the most popular due to its size."

© La Deliziosa Soc. coop. agr.

"The sustainability of the PGI Leonforte peach also depends on the packaging," explains Eugenio Notaro, the consortium's communications manager. "We have reduced our use of plastic by 80 percent with reusable and cardboard packaging. These solutions are fully recyclable and designed for consumers who are mindful of a product's entire life cycle. The transition to a plastic-free product is a natural evolution for a fruit that is already protected by a paper bag in the field. The goal is for the product to reach customers' tables in packaging that respects the same philosophy of purity and low environmental impact.

The market for eco-friendly products is steadily growing and appealing to consumers willing to pay a premium for food safety. For the Pesca di Leonforte PGI, sustainability is an intrinsic quality, not a fad. Using the bag drastically reduces the need for chemical treatments. "Behind every peach," Notaro adds, "is the work of our producers. Berlin was the stage where this effort was transformed into a globally recognized value."

© Cons. Tutela Pesca di Leonforte IGP

A successful organizational model: The advantage that comes with synergy

The PGI Leonforte Peach's popularity is due not only to the fruit's organoleptic qualities, but also to its structured, cohesive economic model, which exemplifies excellence in the Sicilian agricultural sector. The supply chain has established a production base that can overcome the sector's typical fragmentation. This balance is supported by three fundamental pillars.

The Protection Consortium plays a crucial role in supervision, safeguarding the specifications, and constantly enhancing the identity of the brand, to the benefit of all members.

The strategic choice of concentrating the offer in favor of a single distribution partner (O.P. La Deliziosa) is a winning choice for the commercial force. This centralization enables solid logistical and commercial management, ensuring uniform quality standards and a reliable presence in competitive markets.

Safeguarding the interests of producers. The system guarantees that the dedication of individual farmers is transformed into tangible value, safeguarding the viability of farms and ensuring the perpetuation of a unique production method.

© Cons. Tutela Pesca di Leonforte IGP

"The goal now is to transform the exceptional qualities of the PGI Leonforte Peach into products that can be enjoyed year-round and shipped to distant markets while retaining the fruit's unique identity," concludes Domenico Di Stefano. Specialty jams, premium candied fruit, and high-end peaches in syrup will allow us to enter international market segments seeking gastronomic luxury and the authenticity of Sicily. This will also be possible through collaboration with a single distributor: Azienda Agrimontana Spa."

For the consortium, the new frontier is to transform a seasonal product into a year-round ambassador of the 'Made in Italy' concept.

