"Several trucks of Turkish vine tomatoes dispatched daily to European retailers"

Enjoy Trade Holland attended this year's Fruit Logistica in Berlin for the first time as an exhibitor. "We look back positively on our participation," says Furkan Karaca. Whereas the Venlo-based company previously had many trucks bringing Turkish vine tomatoes to Venlo, in recent years, these trucks have more often continued directly to customers across Europe.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

"We focus mainly on retail and have regular supermarket customers in Germany, Poland, Sweden, Romania, and the Czech Republic, among others. Day trading prices fluctuate considerably. We want to protect our growers from that volatility, which is why we consciously choose the security and continuity of fixed supermarket programmes."

"Every day, several trucks carrying Turkish vine tomatoes are on their way to Europe. We always provide a backup for retail if a delivery is delayed or problems arise. Our focus is clearly on supplying supermarkets. At the end of the day, you know exactly where you stand, and that offers far more certainty than day trading."

Another product category in which Enjoy Trade Holland has grown strongly in recent years is Turkish pomegranates. "This remains more of a day trading item," Furkan notes. "We have moved large volumes and expect this trend to continue."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

The company is also importing and exporting increasing volumes of peppers from the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, and Morocco. Volumes continue to rise each year. This international reach enables Enjoy Trade Holland to supply its retail customers with peppers year-round and strengthens its position in the European supermarket segment.

Weather conditions in southern Europe and Turkey have recently caused considerable crop damage. "In the Antalya region, there have been severe floods. As a result, pepper growers in particular are facing shortages, high prices, and quality issues. We are therefore very selective about which growers we source from."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Looking ahead to the new Dutch season, Furkan is seeking a Dutch truss tomato grower to collaborate with. "We already work with several Dutch growers, but we could use additional supply. Because we serve supermarkets, cooperation through cooperatives is less attractive to us. We prefer to work directly with a grower."

