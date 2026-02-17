High tariffs deprive Mauritanian exporters of strong Moroccan demand for watermelons

The Mauritanian watermelon season has begun as European demand is boosted by the arrival of Ramadan. However, Mauritanian exporters still regret the inaccessibility of the Moroccan market, where Ramadan-related demand meets an empty market.

The Moroccan market has long been inaccessible to fresh Mauritanian produce, according to exporters from the southern neighbor, despite the fact that the seasonality of Mauritanian watermelons does not overlap with domestic production in Morocco. After several years of advocacy, Mauritanian exporters finally succeeded in obtaining an agreement between the two governments authorizing the export of melons and watermelons. The first shipments began last season, but they were limited to a few containers. "After last season's experience, exports are still null this year," complains a Mauritanian exporter.

© Maurifarm

"The agreement authorized exports, but in reality, it imposed prohibitive customs conditions that made Mauritanian watermelons too expensive on the Moroccan market. Customs duties and other export costs in Morocco alone amount to MAD 90,000 per container of approximately 24 tons, not including the cost of the watermelons. Selling the few containers on the Moroccan market last season was very difficult, and in the end, we suffered losses. There is certainly strong demand, especially in Ramadan, but the price per kilo, especially for large watermelons, becomes too high for consumers upon fruit arrival," reports Amine Amanatoullah, CEO of Maurifarm.

Many Mauritanian growers, a large number of whom are in fact Moroccan investors, are demanding effective access to the Moroccan market. Amanatoullah says: "The concerns of the Moroccan authorities are understandable, but we have provided them with answers during our meetings. The early seasonality of Mauritanian watermelons means that they do not compete with Moroccan production. Furthermore, the Mauritanian phytosanitary certificate is recognized in the European Union, so why would it raise concerns in Morocco? In the end, Moroccan consumers' demand for watermelons during Ramadan is still high, but neither Moroccan nor Mauritanian growers can take advantage of it. We are therefore calling for a reduction in export duties."

© Maurifarm

"Watermelons and melons are the only fresh produce that Mauritania can export to Morocco and benefit from Moroccan demand. In return, several Moroccan products are imported in large volumes into Mauritania," Amanatoullah points out.

Meanwhile, Mauritanian watermelons are in high demand in Europe despite the low temperatures. "There is always demand for watermelons on the European market during Ramadan, even when it's cold. The export campaign is currently in full swing. At Maurifarm, we export three to five containers per day to the European market until early April."

