The Sassy harvest has started in Nelson, while at Wairepo Holdings Ltd in Lower Moutere. The Royal Gala will start in about a week's time.

"Growing conditions have been good," said Simon Easton from the company. "We had good rains in January, and the fruit is looking clean, but we have not, as yet, checked the brix levels."

© Wairepo

Wairepo Holdings' main export markets are Asia and Europe; they also send some Envy apples to the U.S.

"We are seeing fantastic early demand for our apples. The reduction in tariffs to India will be very positive going forward, and demand this season has been strong. I think the main variety going there will be Royal Gala.

© Wairepo

"Generally, crops around the district look nice. We need some warm days and cold nights to finish off the crop to achieve good final size and colour. Our first crop of Evercrisp looks outstanding. We market this apple through Heartlandland fruit. It is an exciting new variety for our orchard. It's the sweetest apple I've ever tasted. Evercrisp is being grown under a new bullhorn system with nets, which Simon has developed. He said it is becoming very popular in New Zealand as an alternative to a fixed net.

