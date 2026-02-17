"We expected similar volumes, but we were positively surprised"

The current Polish apple season has seen a larger harvest than initially expected, says Rafał Kacperski, sales manager for Polish apple grower and exporter Ewa-Bis: "The Polish apple season of 2025/2026 is going very well. We've managed to have apples available for the entire year, as always. We started the current season around September, with our customers from Egypt and India. However, we provide our apples to EU customers every month of the year. Last season, we were affected by unpleasant weather conditions, and crops were a little bit lower. Due to frosts, we expected similar volumes this time around, but after the harvest, we were positively surprised to learn that our crop was much larger this season."

© Nick Peters | FreshPlaza.com

Although demand did seem to drop near the end of 2025, it has picked back up since then, Kacperski explains. "As we are working with various types of customers, we have noticed that October and November were difficult months, with lower apple sales compared to last year. However, since December, the sales have been increasing every month, which is great news for us for the remainder of the season. Thankfully, the prices for apples have been very stable since the start of the season. We mainly export to European countries, but both the Asian and African continents are also very important to us, as we export to various countries there as well."

The Polish exporter is still looking to grow its operation on multiple aspects: "For the longer term, our goal is to develop a larger and even better crop every season for the Polish apples. Right now, about 10 per cent of our acreage is dedicated to organic apples, but this is also something we are trying to develop further by promoting our organic crop more. We're also currently implementing AI systems that will help us with daily tasks and improve our overall efficiency," Kacperski concludes.

