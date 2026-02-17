Year-round table grape program launches under new leadership-owned structure

Vista Vineyards has launched a leadership-owned table grape company built to deliver a consistent, 52-week supply through integrated farming, packing, and sales operations. By following the sun across California, Mexico, and South America, the company coordinates timing, varietal performance, and volume to support uninterrupted retail programs year-round.

The company brings together long-standing operations under one structure focused exclusively on table grapes, with key members of the company's leadership team having company ownership. This ownership structure reinforces long-term alignment, clear accountability, and commitment to retailer partners.

The company operates as a grower, packer, and shipper with proprietary licensed access to Sun World® and Bloom Fresh™ varieties across its growing regions.

© Vista Vineyards

"Buyers want continuity and accountability," said Oliver Sill, vice president of sales at Vista Vineyards. "Our leadership team has worked together for years across these regions. Now we're operating as one company, with clear execution and responsibility behind every shipment."

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, the company operates across complementary growing regions to stay in season year-round, maintaining consistent supply and quality:

California (July–December): Established domestic acreage supporting peak U.S. production.

South America (November–April): Growing operations that extend supply beyond North America, with further information coming soon.

Mexico (May–July): Licensed partner growers operating under Vista Vineyards' proprietary variety sales rights.

This investment structure supports consistent availability of premium green, red, and black seedless grapes throughout the year, with production decisions aligned to retail demand, varietal performance, and shelf consistency.

"We've spent years building relationships and infrastructure across these regions," said Kevin Andrew, CEO. "This structure lets us operate the way we've always believed the business should run — with ownership, accountability, and a long-term view."

© Vista Vineyards

Vista Vineyards' commercial program includes proprietary varieties such as Autumncrisp®, Sweet Globe™, Applause™, Sweet Celebration™, Scarlotta Seedless®, Ruby Rush®, Midnight Beauty®, Jack's Salute™, Adora Seedless®, Epic Crisp®, Honey Pop, Sweet Sapphire™, Candy Hearts™, Candy Snaps™, and Berry Snaps™.

Retail partners work directly with the company's leadership to develop seasonal and year-round programs aligned with volume planning, varietal mix, and consistent quality standards.

The company continues to invest in both its best-performing proprietary varieties and promising new releases from the IP pipeline, including Sugra-60®, Sugra-62®, and Sugra-63® to support long-term growth and expanded retail programs.

New York-based firm Farmers Gate has sponsored the establishment of Vista Vineyards. "Vista represents an opportunity to vertically integrate our table grape platform, drive long-term growth, and create secure, scalable supply programs. We're excited to support this top-tier management team to build this business for the long term," said Dan Fabian, partner, Farmers Gate.

Farmers Gate is an agricultural investment platform focused on farmland and farming operations, targeting high-value specialty crops and selective midstream investments to support vertical integration and long-term value creation.

For more information:

Oliver Sill

Vista Vineyards

[email protected]

https://vistavineyards.com/