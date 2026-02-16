"We harvested the grapes before the heavy rains started"

Despite rainy weather in Moldova, the grape season has been a success, says Dorina Tataru, administrator for Moldovan grape exporter Dor-Fruct: "Our past grape season was quite positive overall. We sold almost 1,400 tons of Moldovan variety grapes. We had some rain shortly before the harvest period, which always brings a certain level of risk, but we managed the situation well and harvested before the heavy rains started. Because of this timing and careful field monitoring, we did not face major quality issues and were able to maintain the high standards required by our clients."

© Dor-Fruct

According to Tataru, a recent investment has really pushed Dor Fruct's operation forward in several aspects. "Our main export markets remained the Netherlands, Poland, and a retail partner from Belarus. Our recent investment in a new cold storage facility and packing house has had a very positive impact on our operations. It has given us much more flexibility in terms of packaging options and the ability to better adapt to individual client requirements, including sorting and customized packing."

"For the first time, we were able to store plums in controlled atmosphere conditions, which made a significant difference," Tataru continues. "We maintained excellent quality until December and successfully extended our sales season. In addition, we trained our own staff to manage sorting and packing processes internally, which allows us to have full control over quality and consistency. This investment positions us to respond faster to market demands and deliver a more stable, high-quality product."

© Dor-Fruct

Dor Fruct's next season will begin with cherries in June, Tataru states: "We have high expectations for the upcoming seasons, as this year all of our orchards should reach full production potential, provided that weather conditions remain favorable. Our portfolio includes Kordia and Regina cherries, UFO-4 flat peaches, plums like Stanley, Tophit, and President, and grapes of the Moldova variety. Preparations are already underway in the orchards, focusing on crop monitoring, quality management, and planning packaging and logistics. We are placing a stronger focus on the retail segment and on delivering consistently high-quality fruits tailored to client requirements."

© Dor-Fruct

Tataru emphasizes that the company sees a clear trend toward quality-focused cultivation and improved post-harvest handling. "Producers are investing more in modern technologies, efficient irrigation systems, and advanced storage facilities to meet export requirements. At the same time, market demand is gradually shifting. More and more clients, especially from EU retail chains, are requesting seedless grape varieties. While traditional varieties such as Moldova remain appreciated in our current markets, we clearly see that seedless grapes will play a much bigger role in the future. For this reason, we are also considering expanding in this direction in the coming years, in order to adapt to changing consumer preferences and remain competitive in international markets," she concludes.

