U.S. Central Valley rain threatens almond and stone fruit pollination

Growers in the U.S. Central Valley are monitoring crop conditions as heavy rain and cooler temperatures are forecast over several days. Producers indicate that pollination timing is a primary concern, particularly for almonds.

Kevin Herman, owner of The Specialty Crop Company, which farms around 20,000 acres of land in the Central Valley, said weather conditions may affect bee activity. "With this storm coming in, Sunday night (15 February), Monday, we're nervous because that means that the bees are going to stay in their hives and not do much work," he said.

Bees are required for almond pollination, and extended periods of rain and low temperatures can delay bloom progression. Herman indicated that yield risk is under review and estimates almond output could face 20 to 25 per cent damage this season if storm impacts materialise.

Stone fruit and additional nut crops are also under observation. Diane Berra of Green Hills Nursery stated that these categories rely on pollination and remain exposed to disease pressure under wet conditions. "If you get some foliage that's starting to push out, you still can track some disease on there," she said.

Fresno County returned to the top position for agricultural exports last year. Growers note that reduced production could influence regional economic performance, although final outcomes will depend on weather duration and subsequent field conditions.

Herman also highlighted local purchasing dynamics. "If I buy my tractors up in Modesto, and they get the sales tax revenue -- their roads get improved, not ours here," he said.

Producers indicate that crop impacts remain subject to upcoming weather patterns and pollination development in the coming weeks.

Source: ABC 30