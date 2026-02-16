U.S. retail ad volumes rise 6% during seasonal demand

Retail activity this week focused on seasonal fruit, vegetables, and floral items, with Valentine's Day influencing assortment and display emphasis. Raspberries, strawberries, asparagus, and grapes were widely featured. In floral categories, roses and tulips accounted for the majority of advertisements, while spring bulbs, gladiolas, and chrysanthemums also contributed to a higher volume of ornamental listings. Avocado advertisements declined following elevated activity linked to the Super Bowl. Chinese New Year promotions supported increased visibility for pomegranates and persimmons. Mardi Gras-related advertising included onions, green bell peppers, celery, and King Cakes.

Total ad numbers reached 295,799, representing a 6 per cent increase compared to last week's total of 279,167. The total for the same week last year was 286,859, 3 per cent lower than the current level. By commodity group, fruit accounted for 156,468 ads, or 53 per cent of the total.

Onions and potatoes represented 24,649 ads, or 8 per cent. Vegetables totalled 94,725 ads, or 32 per cent. Herbs recorded 1,089 ads. Ornamentals accounted for 17,626 ads, or 6 per cent. Hemp totalled 198 ads, and honey 2,133 ads. Organic produce was featured in 34,545 ads, representing 12 per cent of the overall total.

Among major advertised items with more than 3,000 ads, strawberries in 1 lb. packages recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year price increase. Red seedless grapes per lb. declined by 22 per cent compared to the same week last year.

Avocados sold per unit were down 19 per cent, while Pink Lady apples in 3 lb. bags declined 13 per cent year on year. There were no significant price changes reported for potatoes and onions. In vegetables, mixed mini sweet peppers in 1 lb. packages increased 12 per cent year on year. No significant vegetable price decreases were recorded for items meeting the reporting threshold.

