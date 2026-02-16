Prices rise ahead of the holiday, with cherries and cherry plums leading gains in the first half of the week

This week, the period leading up to the Chinese New Year holiday, market prices rose across the board, with the highest levels seen in the first half of the week. Traders reported that early in the week, buyers focused on restocking, which pushed prices upward. From midweek onward, as earlier inventory had not yet been fully absorbed and some buyers began returning home for the holiday, purchasing activity slowed, leading to price declines for certain fruits.

Cherry arrivals decreased this week, and combined with strong pre-holiday demand, prices rose significantly compared to last week. Prices peaked in the first half of the week, with large 5kg packages reaching ¥560–580 (US$3.6-US$3.7) per box at their highest point. From midweek, prices gradually eased, fluctuating by tens of yuan on a daily basis. The market is currently dominated by the Regina variety, with small volumes of Sweetheart. As prices increased, smaller sizes such as J and 2J, which are more affordable, became more popular with buyers.

Chilean Cherry plums (left) and Red Phoenix plums (right)

Cherry plum prices followed a similar trend to cherries, with a sharp increase earlier in the week. At their peak, high-quality 5kg two-in-one packages approached ¥500 per box, before prices softened somewhat from midweek. Actual prices varied widely depending on brand and batch.

Chilean Red Phoenix plums have arrived, with large cardboard cartons selling for approximately ¥200 (US$1.30) per box, lower than prices seen at the beginning of the year, according to traders. Among imported plums, some less common varieties are maintaining stable prices and strong sales due to superior eating quality. For example, Red Delight plums, priced at around ¥165 (US$1.08) per 2.5kg box, are selling at a premium compared to similar products. Traders noted that this variety has a clean, sweet flavor, limited supply, and strong current demand.



Chilean plums (left) and Red Delight plums (right)

Overall arrivals of Chilean plums declined this week, pushing prices up by about 20% compared to last week. 2.5kg boxes are currently selling for ¥240–260 (US$1.54 -US$1.66) per box. With tighter supply and increased demand ahead of the holiday, sales performance has been relatively strong.



Left: Australian Sweet Globe; Right: Peruvian Autumn Crisp

Arrivals of imported grapes remain limited, with most available volumes consisting of green varieties such as Australian Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp, and Peruvian Autumn Crisp. Merchants reported that grape prices have risen by approximately ¥20–30 (US$0.14-US$0.21) per box in recent days. However, due to constrained supply, actual sales volumes have not increased proportionally.



Left: Chinese blueberries; Right: Chilean Candy Red plums

Blueberry prices fluctuated significantly this week. Prices for 15mm+ fruit ranged from below ¥100 to ¥145 per box. Traders explained that some orchards have suspended harvesting ahead of the Chinese New Year, reducing supply and pushing prices higher, while orchards with continuous production have kept prices relatively stable. Overall, blueberry prices were higher in the first half of the week before easing from midweek, with fluctuations of around ¥15–20 per box. Arrivals of large-sized fruit (18mm+) have decreased recently. As consumers tend to prefer larger fruit before the holiday, a substantial portion of high-quality large fruit has been sold directly through distribution channels, significantly reducing supply to wholesale markets. This has resulted in firm prices and tight availability of large-sized fruit.



Chinese apples packaged in various gift boxes





Chinese fruit gift box packaging

Boxed Chinese apples are selling well, particularly red apples. Traditional Spring Festival consumption continues to provide strong support for apple sales, with turnover rates significantly faster than earlier in the season.