Investments involving over 350 hectares in 2026

Dolce Passione is relying on the new Dark Star variety. The Consortium recently confirmed the choice of this new watermelon selected by the international seed company Known-You Seeds, as it boasts the characteristics that have made Dolce Passione a well-known brand in Italy and Europe: a size of 4-6 kg (midi), black and thin rind, bright red flesh, long shelf life, and a high Brix level.

"The goals for 2026 involve the consolidation of production, thanks to the over 350 hectares being cultivated, located in more than 11 Italian regions, so as to have the most extensive calendar possible. We bet everything on Italian production (without resorting to supplies from abroad) from May to October, which is the right time window for watermelons. We are also still investing in foreign markets, given that, in 2025, we have exceeded 50% of our production marketed outside Italy (around 10,000 tonnes), reaching 16 countries," explains the director of the Consortium, Luciano Trentini.

"The fruit of this positive performance has also been the policy of protecting the environment, thanks to a greater use of biodegradable plastics and the application of more sustainable defence techniques, which have helped us gain greater acceptance, especially with the large-scale retail trade," adds the president of the Consortium, Roberto Castello.

During the Fruit Logistica fair in Berlin, CSO Italy director Elisa Macchi took stock of the Italian watermelon production and trade situation. "Over the past four years (2022-2025), cultivated areas have grown by +12.5% to about 18 thousand hectares, while production in 2025 was about 1.2 million tonnes (over 200 tonnes more). Watermelon consumption grew last year (+4%), accounting for 7% of all fruit consumption."

"As for the places of purchase, the big retail chain prevails at 81%, with a positive sign in all channels: hypermarkets (+9%), supermarkets (+6%), discount stores (+7%), corner shops (+2%). Street and district markets (+10%) and specialised greengrocers (+3%) are also growing, although not as much. The metamorphosis of the type of product purchased within the big retail chain in 2025 is interesting, with Mini (60%) and Midi (31%) sizes dominating over the traditional types."

Finally, when it comes to retail prices in the big chains in 2025, there was a drop that, although affecting all types, was certainly more significant (-18%) for the traditional types."

