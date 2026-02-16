"For many European countries, our onions are still too expensive"

© WDK Onions

"Onion exports have not been completely disappointing so far. It is not that large volumes are leaving, but trade is continuing at a reasonable pace, and over the past three weeks the price has remained fairly stable," says Mike de Koster of WDK Onions from Kwadendamme. "It is possible that Ramadan, which starts next week, has generated some additional orders from Africa, which is why the market does not feel too negative yet, even though very few orders are currently scheduled for next week."

However, how the market will develop remains difficult to assess, according to Mike. "For many European countries, we are still simply too expensive; there is a difference of 6 to 8 cents compared to them. That clearly shows the current tension in the market. The question is whether prices in Eastern Europe, in particular, will rise or whether we will have to move down. For now, our price is stable to slightly lower. I do not expect any increase in the short term; something would really need to change in the export market for that to happen."

"Harvest estimates have also confirmed that we have a substantial crop. There is always a market for good-quality lots, but many lower-quality lots also need to find a buyer. In particular, demand for the finer grades is weaker. We will need to keep moving if we want to close the season well, as there is still a significant volume to clear. Price will also play a role in that," Mike concludes with a classic remark: "You never know how it will end."

