Agroecology: Soon to be a differentiating factor in international trade?

Exporting fresh fruit has become increasingly complex due to logistical tensions, stronger competition, and rising customer expectations. To strengthen their position in distant markets, French apple exporters Select Fruit and Cofruid'Oc Méditerranée have created the Tasty and Select alliance. By pooling volumes, expertise, and market access, the two companies aim to improve commercial agility and meet growing demand in faraway destinations. "We can count on each other's contribution to build up our volumes and our ability to serve the customer. This allows us to pursue joint programs," explains Philippe Jean, CEO of Cofruid'Oc Méditerranée.

Cofruid'Oc Méditerranée: a long-standing presence in Southeast Asia

The partnership is complementary in both production and markets. Cofruid'Oc Méditerranée is mainly based in southeastern France and has long-standing export experience in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as Israel and parts of Latin America. Select Fruit, whose production is centered in the Loire Valley, has historically focused on the UK, which still represents 60–70% of its exports. In recent years, however, it has expanded into Asia and Latin America, targeting markets with high fruit consumption and demand for specific sizes. The company also has strong expertise in exporting organic varieties, particularly Gala apples.

The current campaign is favorable for French apples, as competing origins have faced difficulties. Turkey's smaller harvest, lower volumes in Serbia and the Baltic countries, and reduced Granny Smith output in Italy have created commercial opportunities. As a result, the alliance is exploring new markets in Africa, the Middle East, India, and Latin America.

Exporting to distant destinations requires specific technical expertise from the orchard to transport. Shelf life is crucial, as apples must withstand five to six weeks of transit. Varieties such as Gala, Granny Smith, and Fuji are particularly suited to export, along with branded apples like Pink Lady, Legend, and Joya. Rigorous selection begins at planting, with resistant clones, followed by careful harvesting, cold storage, packaging, and strict batch selection to minimize costly disputes. Terroir also plays a role, as the same variety may have different export potential depending on the production region.

In a highly competitive and unstable international market, differentiation is essential. Both companies emphasize premium quality, strong branding, and strict farming practices. Brands like Tasty Granny and Legend remain key export references, while the expansion of the Pink Lady orchard offers further growth potential, especially in Southeast Asia, where consumers are receptive to branded products.

Agroecology to set French produce apart?

Agroecology is emerging as a potential long-term differentiating factor. French production already follows demanding environmental standards, supported by labels such as Vergers Ecoresponsables. While these practices do not yet strongly influence purchasing decisions, customer interest is growing. Combined with experience in demanding markets like the UK and a strong brand strategy, this commitment to responsible production could give French exporters a competitive edge in the evolving global apple trade.

