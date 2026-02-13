NSW implements new food safety rules for berry and melon growers

New food safety and traceability requirements for berry, leafy vegetable, and melon growers and primary processors have come into effect in New South Wales from 12 February 2026.

Under the new framework, businesses must either notify their details to the NSW Food Authority or apply for a Food Authority licence, depending on the size and nature of their operations. The Authority has indicated that the first 12 months will focus on awareness and transition, with routine inspections and audits scheduled to begin on 12 February 2027.

Businesses that grow less than 2 hectares of berries, leafy vegetables, and or melons, or that only store these products, are required to notify their details to the Food Authority. Notification is free and must be submitted via the online notification form.

A Food Authority licence is required for businesses that grow 2 hectares or more of berries, leafy vegetables, and or melons. A licence is also required for primary processors that wash, trim, sort, combine, and or pack produce sourced from growers. Licence applications must be completed online. Licence fees for berry, leafy vegetable, and melon businesses will be waived until 12 February 2027.

Businesses already certified under Freshcare, SQF, GlobalG.A.P, or BRCGS are still required to notify or apply for a licence and comply with the new requirements. However, audits will be conducted through their existing certification schemes.

The NSW Food Authority is developing an education programme to support the transition. This includes resource materials, grower workshops, and informal farm or site visits. Businesses must complete the notification or licensing process to participate in the programme. Small-scale growers may use an anonymous online self-assessment tool to compare current on-farm practices with the new requirements.

Industry operators are advised to review the updated regulatory requirements relevant to their business type, assess operational compliance, and complete either the notification or licence application process as applicable.

For more information:

NZ Food Authority

Tel: +61 1300 552 406

Email: [email protected]

www.foodauthority.nsw.gov.au