CK Hutchison warns Maersk over Panama port takeover

Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison has warned Denmark's A.P. Moller–Maersk of potential legal action related to the management of two Panama ports.

The development follows a decision by Panama authorities to invalidate CK Hutchison's contract for the Balboa and Cristobal ports located near the Panama Canal. Panama has requested that APM Terminals, part of the Maersk group, manage the ports during a transition period.

CK Hutchison stated that it has informed Maersk that any assumption of operations by APM Terminals without its agreement would result in damages. The company said it would pursue recourse against APM Terminals if operations are taken over without its consent.

In addition, CK Hutchison confirmed that it has notified the Panamanian government of a dispute under an investment protection treaty. The company indicated that it is seeking extensive damages through arbitration in relation to Panama's decision to invalidate the existing contract.

Maersk declined to comment on the warning on 12 February 2026. The company referred to a previous statement issued on 30 January, in which it said it would follow legal requirements and procedures.

The situation involves two port facilities located at a strategic transit point near the Panama Canal, an important route for containerised trade flows. Further developments will depend on the legal process and the resolution of the contractual dispute.

Source: ScandAsia