European apple stocks rise 12.8% year on year to 4,158,867 tons

Total European apple stocks reached 4,158,867 tons on 1 January 2026, up 12.8% compared with 3,687,100 tons on the same date in 2025. The increase reflects higher volumes in several key producing countries, despite slower movement in the first part of the season.

Italy remains the largest holder, with 1,315,401 tons in stock, compared with 1,284,229 tons a year earlier, an increase of 2.4%. Poland follows with 1,055,000 tons, up 13.7% from 928,000 tons last year. France also reported higher stocks at 652,705 tons, up 5.3% year on year.

Germany recorded a 53.1% rise to 357,380 tons, while Belgium increased 40.7% to 107,558 tons. The Czech Republic posted one of the strongest relative increases, up 177.7% to 39,681 tons. The Netherlands also saw a marked rise of 45.2%, reaching 149,846 tons.

In contrast, Spain (Catalonia) reported a 4.2% decline to 193,484 tons, while Switzerland fell 3.9% to 62,688 tons. Denmark recorded a 13.6% decrease to 7,781 tons.

Movement figures indicate that 671,252 tons were moved in 2026 to date, compared with 574,060 tons in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting active distribution despite higher overall stocks.

The larger inventory position suggests continued availability across the European market in the second half of the season, with Italy and Poland continuing to shape supply dynamics.

Pear Stocks

European pear stocks stood at 630,678 tons on 1 January 2026, up 3.6% from 608,544 tons a year earlier. Growth was concentrated in several northern European countries, while southern producers showed mixed results.

The Netherlands holds the largest volume at 224,359 tons, compared with 191,234 tons last year, an increase of 17.3%. Belgium follows with 202,379 tons, up 36.9% from 147,839 tons. Spain (Catalonia) also recorded growth of 42.0%, reaching 40,371 tons.

Poland reported an increase of 22.2% to 55,000 tons, while France rose 11.6% to 17,530 tons. Germany posted a marginal increase of 2.2% to 4,558 tons.

Italy showed a decline of 28.4%, with stocks at 68,876 tons compared with 96,252 tons a year earlier. Switzerland also recorded a decrease of 54.0% to 4,018 tons.

Seasonal movement totalled 135,804 tons in 2026 to date, compared with 62,485 tons in the same period of 2025, reflecting a more active start to the marketing year.

Overall, pear stocks are moderately higher year on year, with Belgium and the Netherlands accounting for a substantial share of available volumes, while Italy's reduced position alters the balance within southern Europe.

