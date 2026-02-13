"Overall, it has been an apple season with real pressure points, but also a season that proved how much good organization matters. Here in northern Moldova, around our orchards and packhouse in Corlăteni, the year began with the stress of spring frosts. Their impact varied from orchard to orchard, but nationally the 2025 crop was clearly influenced by these weather events."

FructLine reacted quickly with anti-frost measures and strict field discipline, Jubîrcă explains. "I'm proud of our team of more than 35 employees because in seasons like this, execution decides everything, monitoring, timing, and fast decisions in the field. Commercially, we began the season with over 2,000 tons of apples suitable for retail programs. We also complemented our own production with consolidated volumes from trusted partners, which allows us to remain reliable even when the overall market is inconsistent."

© FructLine Group

Jubîrcă emphasizes that at a national level, Moldova's apple production has fluctuated significantly over recent years: "2025 was another challenging season due to spring frosts. The overall harvest was lower compared to stronger years, and what is equally important is that quality variability increased. In difficult seasons like this, a larger share of fruit typically goes into processing rather than the fresh export segment. So even when total tonnage seems significant, the share of export-grade fruit is smaller."

"For us, our export availability is more stable because we combine our own orchards with a reliable partner network and strong sorting capacity," Jubîrcă continues. "However, we are honest in saying that compared to better years, this season requires much more careful selection to meet premium retail standards."

According to Jubîrcă, demand exists, but it is highly segmented: "Buyers are no longer simply asking whether apples are available; they are asking whether the apples meet strict standards, colour, firmness, size, packaging, and full compliance. Competition in the European market is strong, especially because EU growers have a solid domestic supply. This means exporters like us must focus on consistency and long-term retail programs rather than spot sales."

© FructLine Group

One of the strategic focuses for FructLine is Romania, particularly organized retail chains, Jubîrcă says. This process is still at an early stage for us, as we're still in discussions and negotiations with supermarket chains in the region. Proximity, logistics efficiency, and consistent weekly programs are key advantages there. We also export to Israel and selected Middle Eastern destinations, including Saudi Arabia, depending on specifications and variety demand. At the same time, we supply local supermarket chains in Moldova, which helps balance operations and maintain steady turnover throughout the season."

The Moldovan exporter is never done investing in the company, Jubîrcă states. "FructLine is not only a grower-exporter; we operate as a post-harvest logistics hub. Investments are continuous. We operate a modern optical sorting line capable of detecting even internal defects. We offer multiple packaging solutions, from carton boxes to consumer punnets of 4, 6, or 8 apples, as well as bushel formats. Our dynamic controlled-atmosphere storage allows us to extend supply well into late spring or early summer, maintaining firmness and quality. Looking ahead, we plan additional investments in high-quality plastic bins, automated bin washing and disinfection systems, and further automation in pallet handling. Efficiency and food safety go hand in hand with export growth."

© FructLine Group

"We are cautiously optimistic for the remaining part of the season. The hardest part, growing and harvesting, is behind us. Now the focus is on professional sales execution. We expect to maintain a steady shipping rhythm through spring, supported by our storage capacity. We have invested significantly in people, infrastructure, and technology, and we believe that effort must now translate into sustainable growth. Our goal is not only to sell apples this season, but to continue building a reliable, quality-driven business in northern Moldova, one that can deliver consistency year after year, even when weather conditions are challenging," Jubîrcă concludes.

