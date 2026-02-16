Lemonade apples to hit store shelves on East Coast

Lemonade™ apples will soon start shipping out of Pennsylvania. "This is the first year that we've had some real volume on this apple to make programs with," says Rice Fruit Company's Valerie Ramsburg, adding that some retailers will begin with promotions on the fruit.

© Rice Fruit

The company grows and markets Lemonade apples for Giumarra Companies on the East Coast. "It's an exciting variety for us because it truly stands apart," she says. "Lemonade has a naturally sweet-tart balance with a bright, effervescent bite that feels incredibly fresh. It's one of those apples that instantly signals the shift toward spring—light, refreshing, and unexpected. Once people give it a try, they tend to come back for it."

© Rice Fruit

Update on movement

This apple is coming amidst good levels of apple supply from the state right now. "We have adequate volume. We're keeping busy on the production lines. Especially through the holiday crunch time, we were able to keep up with demand, which has remained steady," adds Ramsburg. Apples remain an item that shoppers consistently purchase, particularly given their affordability and their nutrition benefits.

© Rice Fruit

Leading into harvest last fall, Pennsylvania saw excellent growing conditions without any outstanding weather events. This has yielded a clean crop with fantastic eating quality.

As for pricing, it is steady. "It's a delicate balance between what people are willing to pay and our costs which across the board have increased for a variety of reasons," says Ramsburg, noting that pricing and demand are expected to continue to be steady in the weeks ahead.

For more information:

Valerie Ramsburg

Rice Fruit Company

[email protected]

www.ricefruit.com