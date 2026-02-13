Nevada finishes up shallot supply

The volume on shallots is good and seeing stable markets. "We have probably just received our last U.S. shipment from Nevada," says Ian Zimmerman of Maurice A. Auerbach, Inc. "However in conjunction with the U.S. shallots, we've been bringing product from the Brittany region in France."

© Maurice A. Auerbach, Inc.

As the company continues with product from France, Zimmerman notes that the crop looks good on both shallots from seed as well as those that are propagated. The timing of this transition seems to be akin to last year. "The volume overall is similar to slightly more from the growing areas and Brittany for sure," says Zimmerman, noting there is also industry volume from the Netherlands at the moment.

Meanwhile, the demand for shallots continues to be steady as well. "We've got a strong demand for both conventional and organic shallots. It remains strong on organic most especially on our retail packages," he says, noting it has conventional and bulk packs from 40 lb. units to 5-10 lbs., along with 1 lb. packs.

A look at pricing

As for pricing, it is similar to last year and very stable, though the majority of the company's shallots are shipped on a contract basis in order to maintain a price throughout the season.

© Maurice A. Auerbach, Inc.

Looking ahead, while last year the company finished up with product from Brittany around mid-April and supplemented with product from an associate in Idaho who had shallots to move, it also started flying new crop French product in the first few weeks of July. This year however he anticipates shipping from Brittany longer than mid-April.

Even further ahead, the company is contemplating bringing in product from the Southern hemisphere to run counter to its Northern hemisphere supply. "We're looking at it for either this year or future years to see if we can make something like that work," Zimmerman adds.

For more information:

Ian Zimmerman

Maurice A. Auerbach, Inc.

Tel: +1 (201) 807-9292

[email protected]

https://www.auerpak.com/