Putting premium berries in the spotlight

Naturipe Farms is putting premium berries and new products at the forefront at this year's Southeast Produce Council Southern Exposure conference in Orlando, Florida.

Across strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, the company expects increased volumes in the year ahead, giving retailers confidence to support promotions during peak seasons. Investments in improved varieties, expanded acreage, and tighter execution across growing regions are translating into strong, promotable supplies when demand is highest. The berry category is delivering balanced growth, with broad-based volume gains across core items and outsized dollar growth in key segments, reinforcing berries as a reliable traffic and basket driver.

That matters as younger shoppers continue to reshape how produce fits into everyday eating. Gen Z, in particular, wants foods that are simple, recognizable, and transparent. For them, berries are the snack because they are fresh, clean, and easy to trust.

"Southern Exposure has always been an important opportunity for us to connect directly with East Coast retailers and industry partners and have honest conversations about what's working in produce and what shoppers are asking for," said Jim Roberts, president of Naturipe Farms. "Those insights matter. They help guide how we invest, how we innovate, and how we show up with the right berry programs and the right supply at the right time."

At SEPC, the company will highlight its premium berry lineup, including Mighty Reds, its jumbo strawberry program known for size, flavor, and consistency, and Sweet Selections Blueberries, which deliver a sweet bite with a crisp texture and vibrant appearance, making them a premium choice for shoppers who prioritize flavor. Premium and differentiated berries are fueling incremental value, signaling consumer willingness to trade up and engage with higher-value offerings. The company will also debut SnackBites, a protein-forward snack made with real ingredients to meet growing demand for convenient, better-for-you options.

The company uses consumer data, retailer feedback, and category insights to guide innovation, which is why products like Mighty Blues, Mighty Reds, and value-added berry snacks continue to resonate early and often. These programs are designed to solve real needs in-store, whether that is driving trade up, increasing basket size, or reinforcing berries as an anytime snack.

Show attendees are invited to visit Naturipe Farms at booth #313 during SEPC Southern Exposure.

