PEI farms team up for annual “Fill Your Boots” potato giveaway

Three Prince Edward Island farms are gearing up to welcome Islanders for another year of the popular "Fill Your Boots" potato giveaway, building on its focus on community relations, engagement, curiosity, and fun.

This Island-grown initiative is led by G. Visser and Sons (Orwell). This year, it has joined with two farms–Monaghan Farms (Norboro) and Spud Isle Ltd. (St. Peter's Bay)--and are supported by the PEI Potato Board. The event returns on Saturday, February 21st, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. "Fill Your Boots" is a key celebration during Potato Lover's Month across Prince Edward Island.

Islanders are invited to drop by with whatever they can carry—a bucket, tote, bag, or even a pair of boots—to scoop up free PEI potatoes straight from the farms' storage. Potatoes are free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a donation to their local food bank to support fellow Islanders. Participants are also encouraged to "fill the boot" of community members who are unable to attend on their own.

© Prince Edward Island Potato Board

Now in its fifth year, "Fill Your Boots" has become a treasured winter tradition. Since its launch in 2022, eight Island farms have participated, welcoming over 8,000 visitors and sharing about 270,000 pounds of potatoes. Islanders have also helped raise $19,000 for food banks across the province.

"We're proud to open our doors once again and connect with the community we're so grateful to be part of," said Randy Visser of G. Visser and Sons. "Fill Your Boots" gives Islanders a chance to experience where their food comes from, take home some fresh PEI potatoes, and lend a hand to their local food banks. It's a highlight of the year for all of us."

Participating farm locations for 2026:

G. Visser and Sons: 6346 Trans-Canada Hwy, Orwell Cove

Monaghan Farms: 23402 Rte 2, Norboro

Spud Isle Farms Ltd.: 1651 Greenwich Road, St. Peter's Bay

For full event details, contact the PEI Potato Board at 902-892-6551.

For more information:

Prince Edward Island Potato Board

Tel: +1 (902) 892-6551

[email protected]

https://www.peipotato.org/