'Demand for apples was favorable in some areas'

Domestic loads dominated the market. Jonagold, Elstar, Boskoop, and Braeburn continued to be the main varieties available. Italy mainly supplied Pink Lady, Golden Delicious, and Granny Smith. France mainly supplied Pink Lady and Jazz. Smaller shipments from the Netherlands rounded off the range. Demand was favorable in some areas.

In Berlin and Hamburg, however, accommodation options were limited due to the winter weather: in the Hanseatic city, considerable quantities flowed into wholesale. In Frankfurt, domestic Wurtwining, Deichperle, and Fräulein were very popular, so they sold quickly. Generally, retailers rarely had reason to modify their previous calls. Only in Munich did Pinova and Tenroy from Lake Constance become cheaper, while customers had to dig deeper into their pockets for German Braeburn.

Pears

The European range was somewhat limited and was led by Italian Abate Fetel, Santa Maria, and Williams Christ. Overall, availability was sufficient to meet demand.

Table grapes

The supply consisted primarily of imports from South Africa and Namibia. Peruvian deliveries supplemented the product range, while Brazilian shipments completed it.

Oranges

Lane Late and Navelate from Spain took center stage in terms of volume, and Navel shipments also increased. Low temperatures and winter conditions helped boost demand once again.

Small citrus fruits

The cold weather boosted business in some places. Only very few Spanish and Italian deliveries of clementines were available. Prices remained mostly at the previous level.

Lemons

Spanish Primofiori dominated the market. The weather conditions led to increased interest, but this was easily satisfied.

Bananas

As supply was sufficiently matched to storage capacity, sellers rarely had reason to modify their previous demands.

Cauliflower

Italian deliveries dominated the market, flanked by Spanish and French shipments. Demand was generally favorable, with the winter weather improving storage conditions in some cases.

Lettuce

Belgian and Italian loads were available for head lettuce. Availability was not particularly abundant. Prices tended to rise for the most part.

Cucumbers

Dutch and Belgian loads of cucumbers increased noticeably. However, Spanish supplies remained the focus. Greek products supplemented the market, with Moroccan imports rounding off the range.

Tomatoes

Vine tomatoes came mainly from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. Beef tomatoes came primarily from Spain and Belgium. Cherry tomatoes were mainly supplied from Italy and Spain.

Bell peppers

Spanish loads predominated, supplemented by Turkish loads. The firm prices of the previous weeks remained stable and even climbed again in some places. In particular, the scarce yellow varieties, but also the red varieties in some cases, became even pricier.

Source: BLE