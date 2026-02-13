Strong winds harm apple and pear crops in Argentina

The strong winds in the Upper Valleys of Río Negro and Neuquén, as well as parts of the Middle Valley, exceeded 80 kilometers per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday. These winds impacted pear and apple orchards differently, based on their level of protection at each site.

Orchards with poplar trees, which acted as natural barriers to absorb wind force and prevent major damage, experienced minimal harm. In contrast, farms along the river without protective systems were more vulnerable to gusts and suffered more significant damage.

In the case of pears, the situation is different. The Williams variety, one of the most representative of the region, is nearly harvested, so this weather event shouldn't have a significant effect on it.

The outlook differs for other varieties still on the tree. Abate Fetel and Buerre Bosc, both large with short stalks, are more susceptible to falling in strong winds. Packham's Triumph, also large, faces similar risks of fruit detachment.

Growers agree that the winds did not cause a significant fruit drop in apples. However, the phenomenon still had some effects.

One of the main risks is that the fruit hits branches due to wind movement. This can cause minor scars that don't affect the overall harvest volume but may harm the commercial quality of fruit meant for the fresh market, both domestically and for export.

The impact on quality is especially significant during a season already characterized by challenges. Before the hailstorm that damaged extensive areas of Villa Regina in the summer, projections indicated relatively stable pear production and a decrease of about 20% in red apple yields. In this context, extreme weather events may not always decrease the total harvest volume, but they can restrict the availability of high-quality fruit.

Despite this, the sector assures that the harvest will continue as normal. Gala apples are in the final harvest stage, and the harvest should be completed soon without major setbacks.

Source: masp.lmneuquen.com