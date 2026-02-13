Hybrid packaging, snack formats, and 'PPWR ready' solutions in the spotlight

The recently-concluded edition of Fruit Logistica has shown a sector that is going through a phase of adjustment, but which continues to pay attention to innovation and sustainability. Cartonpack Group participated in the event with a stand focused on new packaging solutions and on accompanying customers towards the next regulatory challenges. Massimiliano Persico, Head of Marketing, and Massimo Bellotti, Export Sales Director, report on the fair, commenting on the event and the trends that emerged.

© Cartonpack Group

A more cautious edition, yet with quality contacts

According to Massimiliano Persico, Fruit Logistica 2026 took place in a less dynamic context than in the past. "The general feeling was that the fair was less crowded than in previous editions. We noticed fewer exhibitors, particularly from Italy, and this is a sign that reflects a moment of caution."

Nevertheless, feedback at the Cartonpack stand was a positive one, especially in terms of the quality of visitors. "The flow to our stand was significant. The people who visited us were referenced, with concrete projects and a real interest in advanced packaging solutions. From this point of view, the value of the meetings was high."

The 2026 edition was not without its logistical difficulties: between bad weather and strikes, the meetings were fewer in number but more focused. "The bad weather and strikes, with the consequent closure of some airports, certainly created some hiccups. Fortunately, the visitors we managed to meet were highly qualified and in line with our target group."

© Cartonpack Group

Trends: Hybrid packaging and snack formats in the spotlight

Bellotti also goes into the contents and trends that aroused the most curiosity. "We have noticed a strong interest in hybrid products, multi-material top seal trays and paper flow packs (Papersys®), especially when it comes to snack formats. These solutions respond perfectly to the new consumer needs: convenience, attention to health, brand promotion, product visibility, and attention to environmental impact." In particular, visitors showed great interest in solutions that combine different materials in a functional and responsible way.

Among the proposals exhibited by Cartonpack Group in Berlin, a great space was dedicated to 'Hybrid' packaging, which combines a cardboard base with a transparent Rpet lid. They come in a variety of sizes, from square to rectangular, 10 pcs for the 60x40, for both automatic and manual lines. This configuration makes it possible to combine robustness, natural appeal, and product visibility, which are essential elements for the modern fruit and vegetable sector, all with a design studied to speed up closing operations and make the closure firm. The added value is represented by the ease of separation of the materials, which allows end consumers to correctly dispose of each component in the right recycling stream.

© Cartonpack Group

Alongside these solutions, snack and on-the-go formats in Rpet and mechanisable paper attracted the attention of operators and buyers, confirming a now consolidated trend towards practical portions suitable for immediate consumption.

PPWR: Cartonpack Group as a guide in a complex regulatory environment

Another central theme at the stand was the European PPWR (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation). Cartonpack chose to make this commitment visible by branding several products as 'PPWR ready'.

"PPWR still generates a lot of confusion. Information is fragmented, so it is not always clear for companies. Our aim is to be a concrete support for customers and help them find their way around and choose the most suitable packaging, thereby simplifying a path that currently appears complex, without forgetting brand and product promotion to create added value to the final package. We share our passion for an extraordinary product, such as fruit and vegetables, with our customers, and their ultimate goal also becomes our own."

A look to the future

The final assessment for Cartonpack Group is therefore that of a trade fair that was perhaps less crowded, yet able to offer opportunities for quality comparison, confirming the importance of Fruit Logistica as a privileged observatory on changes in the sector. A context in which the Group continues to position itself not only as a packaging supplier, but as a strategic partner, capable of accompanying the market between innovation, sustainability, and new European regulations.

For more information:

[email protected]

www.cartonpackgroup.com