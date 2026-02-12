Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Minnesota potato council seeks shift to private funding model

The Minnesota Area II Potato Research and Promotion Council has notified the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of its intention to transition from a state-supported body to a privately funded and operated producer organisation.

Established on April 19, 1991, the council was formed to fund research projects benefiting potato producers in the state. As a state-supported entity, checkoff fees are collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Over time, the council has supported projects covering soil health, fungicide evaluations, row spacing trials, and other production-focused research relevant to Minnesota potato growers.

Under state law, the proposed transition requires a public process. A public hearing is scheduled for February 25 at 18438 Co Rd 14 in Big Lake, Minnesota, at Ewing Farms. Proceedings will begin at 9 am, with the council's board expected to meet and vote at 10 am.

Interested participants may also attend virtually or by phone at 1-651-395-7448 using phone conference ID 395 610 316#.

If the board votes to terminate its current structure, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture would no longer provide oversight. Any approved changes would take effect on July 1.

The proposal reflects a structural shift in how potato research and promotion activities may be funded and administered within the state.

Source: Farms.com

