Idaho potato sacks take a turn on the New York runway

New York Fashion Week opened with a runway presentation featuring garments created from burlap Idaho potato sacks. The collection was presented at Grand Central Terminal in New York City and aimed to raise awareness for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

The collection, titled Haute Potato Collection, included gowns, tailored silhouettes, and structured designs made from traditional potato sack material. The show took place in the main concourse of the terminal, drawing attention from commuters, media, and invited guests.

© Idaho Potato Commission

The initiative was organised by the Idaho Potato Commission as part of its broader marketing activities. Jamey Higham, President & CEO, stated, "Idaho potatoes fit in everywhere. They're one of the world's most versatile ingredients, and they somehow span the cultural continuum from backyard barbecues to NYFW, from the mashed potatoes you make at home to the patatas bravas you order at a 5-star restaurant. And, we wanted to remind the world of that in a really fun and entertaining way."

The event referenced a 1951 photograph in which Marilyn Monroe posed in an Idaho potato sack. Seventy-five years later, the material returned to the runway in a contemporary format. The pieces were designed by Idaho-born Cartier Dior Eliasen, who previously appeared on Project Runway Junior.

As part of the initiative, the Idaho Potato Commission partnered with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on addressing childhood hunger. Select dresses from the collection are being auctioned, with proceeds intended to support meal access for children. Bidding is available online until February 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Anaïs Laurent, Associate Director of Talent Partnerships at No Kid Hungry, commented, "Food is one of the most powerful ways we connect as people. This collaboration shows how creativity, culture, and purpose can come together to help ensure kids across the country have access to the meals they need."

The event also included a food component developed in partnership with Grand Brasserie, where Idaho potato-based dishes were served to attendees.

The runway show combined elements of fashion, agricultural branding, and charitable fundraising within a high-visibility setting in New York City.

