The Sassy™ harvest has started across New Zealand's Hawke's Bay and Nelson regions, Shepparton in Australia, and South Africa.

Australia was first to harvest, with the first pick on 2nd February, bringing welcome relief to domestic retailers following a tight apple season last year. South African growers followed the same week, while New Zealand's harvest kicked off on Monday, 9 February. This year's crop will soon be available across all growing regions, as well as 10–12 of New Zealand's key export markets.

"Across all three growing regions, growers are reporting excellent colour, high brix and a strong crop set, a promising start for a variety that has almost doubled global volumes every year since launch, with an estimated ~100 containers across key growing regions this season," said Evan Heywood, CEO of Next Generation Apples (Sassy global license holder)

© Next Generation ApplesGolden Bay Fruit's Nelson Sassy a few days before harvest.

"Naturally bred over 12 years by New Zealand's prestigious Bioeconomy Science Institute (formerly Plant & Food Research) and commercialised by Prevar, Sassy was designed to deliver on both consumer appeal and grower performance. The early harvest window and natural heat tolerance give growers confidence under pressure, while her vibrant full-wrap red colour, dense crunch, and modern branding make Sassy an easy choice for shoppers.

That heat tolerance is proving its worth this season in Australia, where average temperatures reached 45°C in the lead-up to harvest, testing many varieties. But the Sassy apples were left relatively unfazed and still producing her signature block-red colour."

Redland leads the Australian Sassy program from Shepparton, where the variety continues to stand out as one of the region's most reliable early-season, heat-tolerant performers.

Sassy harvest in Australia's Goulburn Valley

"The heat has resulted in a slightly smaller size profile for Australian Sassy this year, well-suited to export markets, though reducing allocations to some of our domestic retailers who prefer larger fruit," says Daniel Lutman, Redland's Senior Business Development Manager.

In New Zealand, grower-exporters Golden Bay Fruit (Nelson) and Taylor Corp (Hawke's Bay) reported strong early colouration and clean fruit heading into harvest, with the signature deep-red Sassy look back in full force.

Most New Zealand-grown Sassy will be exported to Greater China and South-East Asia this season, where the variety continues to build popularity for its balanced flavour profile and striking red hue.

"Momentum is also building in the UK, where major retailers are responding strongly to both the branding and eating experience of New Zealand Sassy. In the coming years, UK consumers will be able to enjoy a year-round supply as Sassy's UK grower, Mansfield's, comes into production," said Haywood.

For more information:

Eleni Hogg

Sassy │ Next Generation Apples

[email protected]