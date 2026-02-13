Premium apple volumes rise in Asia ahead of Lunar New Year

Demand for ENVY™ apples is increasing across several Asian markets ahead of the Lunar New Year and Tết celebrations. Forecast volumes for the 2026 trading period are tracking above 2025 levels in China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

In China, 2026 volumes are projected to be 27 per cent higher year on year. Vietnam is tracking 19 per cent growth, while Thailand is showing a 16 per cent increase. The growth is supported by retailer programs and seasonal demand linked to gifting and consumption during the holiday period.

© T&G Global

Shane Kingston, Chief Operating Officer of Apples at T&G Global, commented on the seasonal uplift. "Lunar New Year and Tết are important consumption and gifting periods across Asia, and ENVY apples continue to outperform as a premium gift of choice. The growth we're already seeing for the 2026 season builds on solid 2025 results and is underpinned by strong customer partnerships and experienced in-market teams.

"Across Asia, our focus on modern trade programs and coordinated marketing activity is driving increased visibility, repeat purchase, and brand loyalty," says Shane.

T&G expanded its regional presence with the opening of a Taiwan office in 2025, marking its sixth office in Asia. ENVY apples are already established in Taiwan, and the 2026 Lunar New Year is the first with a local T&G team operating in-market. Retail programs are being implemented during the period to support distribution and brand presence.

Current ENVY volumes supplied into Asian markets for Lunar New Year and Tết have been sourced from North America under T&G's dual-hemisphere supply model. The approach is intended to provide year-round supply continuity.

"Our North American ENVY season has had a strong start, with domestic and export demand tracking well ahead of last year," Shane comments.

"As of January 2026, we're running 13% ahead of the same point last season in terms of sold volumes, reflecting solid early momentum. Export demand into Asia has been a key contributor, with 1.2 million tray carton equivalents (TCEs) already exported to key Asian markets, a 29% increase on the year prior. The improved in-market execution presence and performance is setting us up well for a smooth transition to Aotearoa New Zealand-grown fruit by April."

© T&G GlobalFor more information:

Michaela Nel

T&G Global Limited

Tel: +64 2140 4857

Email: [email protected]

www.tandg.global