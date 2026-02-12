Maine blueberry growers receive US$1.3 million emergency support

The Maine Wild Blueberry Commission has introduced a US$1.3 million emergency funding initiative to support growers following crop losses in 2025.

The season began with a wet spring that reduced pollination, followed by high summer temperatures and rapid-onset drought. The commission estimates revenue losses of US$28.1 million. Executive Director Eric Venturini previously stated that the sector had experienced a crop failure.

Applications have opened for the Industry Emergency Viability Grant, which aims to provide "limited financial relief" to maintain grower operations. However, Venturini said the funding "falls far short" of the relief required for growers to manage and harvest the upcoming crop.

In 2025, Maine harvested 54.9 million pounds of wild blueberries, almost 30 million pounds below the previous year. Production costs per acre have increased by approximately 50 per cent since 2023, partly due to lower yields.

Growers have also been managing higher input costs and increased competition from cultivated blueberries. Some producers have reduced the number of hectares harvested as a result.

The commission continues to request access to funding from the US Department of Agriculture through the Farmers' Bridge Assistance Program. It is also calling on Congress to allocate at least US$5 billion in emergency relief nationwide for specialty crops.

Specialty crops, including fruit, vegetables, nuts, herbs, flowers, trees, and nursery plants, account for approximately one-third of US crop sales. According to the commission, the sector has had more limited access to disaster assistance compared with other agricultural segments.

Washington County grower and commission member Lisa Hanscom said that drought impacts can extend over several seasons. Her family lost 28 of the 32 acres planned for harvest in 2025 after drought conditions reduced berry viability.

The commission is also advocating for longer-term investment in drought mitigation, including irrigation infrastructure and water retention systems.

