Slightly earlier end for some Washington potatoes

The demand for potatoes from Washington continues to be steady. "Demand is a little bit slower than it was before mid-January, but things always slow down at this time of the year. We're still moving a lot of product though," says Jack Wallace of Wallace Farms, which ships red, white, gold, and purple potatoes.

© Wallace Farms

He notes that on its supply, the company has about four to six more weeks of shipping left on its crop. This is on track to be a slightly earlier finish than usual by a few weeks.

The crop itself is about the same size as last year's crop. "We had good growing conditions this year," says Wallace. "We didn't have an unusual amount of rain during the growing season that would cause us problems and the harvest was great. We were able to harvest according to our pace and weren't held up by adverse weather along the way."

2026 potato pricing

All of this is leaving pricing slightly less than last year's pricing. "Last year was better with stronger prices here," says Wallace. "Prices are slightly lower now, yet the costs keep going up and that's the real challenge for growers everywhere."

© Wallace Farms

Meanwhile, plans are underway for planting for the 2026 season to begin around April 20th. "That's assuming we don't have an abnormally wet spring. We'll continue from the 20th through to the first week of June usually," says Wallace.

