Offshore melon season sees steady improvement

With the offshore melon season in full force, the Melon Alliance consisting of Westside Produce and Classic Fruit reports steady improvement as production stabilizes following early seasonal challenges. During this season, the Alliance has continued to deliver consistent, high-quality melons while also reinforcing its commitment to our farms, partners, and Fair Trade Certified practices.

The offshore season began with weather-related challenges that impacted the first production cycle, causing temporary market fluctuations. "Weather was an issue in the early part of the growing season where yields were negatively impacted during the first cycle," said Tom Ferguson, vice president of East Coast sales for Classic Fruit. "Lower production resulted in higher markets on both cantaloupe and honeydew, which peaked in early January. As production stabilized by mid-January, markets have started to settle to more historical levels."

© Melon Alliance

Despite these early hurdles, the company's offshore program has remained resilient, supported by strong grower relationships and a unified supply strategy. A key advantage of the program has been the company's Fair Trade certified offerings, which continue to resonate with customers. "Fair Trade certification has provided us the opportunity to service retailers who are fully supportive of local farming communities by giving back a portion of the proceeds," Ferguson added. This certification has continued to align with the company's commitment to social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and integrity.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the remainder of the offshore season remains highly positive. As the industry starts moving out of winter and into spring production soon, interest from retailers continues to grow. "Once we get through February and into our spring production, we've seen strong interest from retailers as promotional opportunities have been limited up to this point," adds Ferguson. "As the weather begins to warm and daylight hours extend, melon promotions give consumers an early taste that summer is close. These months typically provide the best eating and best looking melons of the offshore season."

© Melon Alliance

In addition, the offshore melon program has also played a critical role in strengthening the Alliance between Westside Produce and Classic Fruit, particularly in ensuring reliability and consistency for customers during transitional supply periods.

"Our strengthened alliance has allowed us to build even stronger working relationships with our already outstanding customer base," said Mark George, vice president of sales at Westside Produce. "This ensures to our customers that we will work hard to cover their melon needs every week of the year, giving them that uninterrupted supply."

The Alliance remains committed to delivering premium melons, dependable supply, and meaningful partnerships throughout the remainder of the offshore season and beyond.

