“We’re working on the development of a new apple variety, suited to be grown worldwide”

Some very successful apple varieties have been bred in recent years and the breeding process for new varieties continues. "We are excited to share a new adventure that is coming to fruition," says Kevin Brandt, Chief Information Officer of the Associated International Group of Nurseries, Inc. (AIGN®). The group specializes in managing intellectual property but is also involved in introducing, protecting, and testing new varieties.

Represented by members across the globe, AIGN is working with the Vineland Research & Innovation Centre out of Ontario, Canada to help commercialize a new apple variety out of their apple program. "We have a good relationship with Vineland as we've already worked together on the development of new cherry varieties and fireblight resistant pears," added Brandt. With support from several divisions in the Vineland organization and a targeted focus, hopes are high to get to advanced selections for a new apple variety relatively fast. Although it is all-natural breeding, technology plays an important role. "Utilizing genetic markers for instance will help identify good and bad traits and speed up the process of selecting advanced selections."

A fast process would still take about six to ten years. "At this point, we've already imported some advanced selections and are very enamored by what we've seen so far," Brandt said. The main focus is on flavor and an inhouse taste panel helps in dialing down which varieties have potential based on flavor. Ultimately, AIGN is looking for that one variety, providing consumers with a high-quality apple at a good price, driving repeat purchases.

© AIGN

Test chambers used by Vineland to evaluate storage potential of new selections.

Canada visit

At the moment, there is enough value and potential to visit the research center with AIGN's members from across the globe. "Our group of global members will be traveling to Canada in May," said Dr. Gavin Porter, CEO of AIGN. Each AIGN member can decide individually whether they would like to invest in a new variety, but the power comes from the group of members as a whole. "It allows us to have production in different countries, but with more members participating, we also spread the risk of the investment." Developing a new apple variety takes a long time. "However, when you get that number 1 variety, the time and investment pays off, maximizing the return to our stakeholders," Porter commented.

Rockit™, Dazzle™, Sassy™, Lemonade®, and Smitten® are examples of successful apple brands that have been developed in an exclusive partnership between AIGN and New Zealand based Prevar. While AIGN is focused on protecting the intellectual property of these apple varieties, Prevar is responsible for commercialization. In addition to apples, AIGN has also been involved in the development of new varieties for cherries, plums, and pears globally.

© AIGN

Trial block.

For more information:

Kevin Brandt / Dr. Gavin Porter

AIGN

Tel: +1 (509) 248 4315

[email protected]

www.aign.org