Apple storage numbers down two percent over February 2025

According to a monthly survey, the total number of apples in storage on February 1, 2026, was 128 million bushels, two percent less than last February's total of 130 million bushels and seven percent more than the five-year average for that date.

Fresh apple holdings this February totaled 86 million bushels, seven percent less than the inventories reported for last February. Processing holdings totaled 41 million bushels, 10 percent more than last year on February 1.

