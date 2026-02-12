Colombia's blueberry industry is growing quickly, but it hasn't achieved export levels

Over the past decade, blueberry cultivation in Colombia has rapidly expanded, but has not yet become a major export-driven agro-industry, stated Camilo Lozano, vice-president of Asocolblue, the organization representing the country's leading blueberry producers.

Colombia produces nearly 20,000 tons of blueberries each year on about 1,000 hectares. Boyacá and Cundinamarca are the main producing regions, each covering roughly 50% of the area. Antioquia has around 60 hectares, with the remaining hectares in smaller projects across other areas.

The growth has been significant; ten years ago, the country only had 40 hectares devoted to this product. This year, the sector expects a nearly 20% increase, reflecting investor and producer interest.

Lozano cautions that current progress falls short of Colombia's potential. He believes the country could expand to between 5,000 and 10,000 hectares in the medium term, but this would require increased investment, a more efficient scale of production, and the involvement of larger companies.

Approximately 90% of Colombian blueberry exports go to the United States, with Europe ranking second. Currently, Asia is not a consistent market due to phytosanitary restrictions and long maritime transit times that can exceed 30 days.

Despite international interest, the sector's main challenge remains volume. Domestically, the industry handles substantial figures, with formal trade surpassing $54 million annually. Additionally, imports of roughly $14 million -primarily from Peru and Chile- highlight that local supply still falls short of meeting demand.

Lozano emphasized that blueberries are not a traditional crop but an agro-industrial enterprise that demands investment, technical expertise, and planning. Launching a sustainable project requires at least $325,000 to build greenhouses with hail and birdproof roofs, install irrigation systems, and purchase planting material.

This year, with labor accounting for about 70% of production costs, the government's 23% minimum-wage hike could lead to a roughly 10% price increase.

Source: agronegocios.co