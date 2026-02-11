WiseTech and Hapag-Lloyd trial real-time IoT container data integration

WiseTech Global has entered a partnership with Hapag-Lloyd to trial the integration of real-time container data into the CargoWise platform. The project focuses on incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) tracking data from Hapag-Lloyd's container fleet to improve shipment visibility and estimated arrival time calculations.

Hapag-Lloyd has equipped its fleet of 2 million containers with IoT devices that transmit regular location updates. The pilot will test WiseTech's ability to ingest and process large volumes of data daily and convert the inputs into usable operational milestones within its logistics and supply chain platforms.

Location and positioning data can be distributed to customers through CargoWise Cargo Tracker and Container Automation tools. Additional distribution through platforms including GLO, INTTRA, and Neo is planned.

The integration includes Hapag-Lloyd's Live ETA functionality, which uses IoT-generated GPS data to adjust estimated times of arrival based on actual container movement. For shipments managed end-to-end by Hapag-Lloyd, the company states that dynamic ETA calculations improve delivery time accuracy by 75% compared to traditional static schedules.

Beyond positional tracking, the project aims to identify deviations or delays that may affect onward handover points. The trial phase will assess data quality, system performance at scale, and customer usability before broader implementation.

Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer of WiseTech Global, said: "The shipping industry has long relied on discrete and often inaccurate event updates that may lag by hours or even days. By bringing IoT-driven live container data and tracking into CargoWise, we're revolutionizing supply chain visibility. This collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd harnesses data at a significant scale to turn it into intelligence that customers can act on, to reduce uncertainty, improve efficiency, and make smarter decisions."

Karsten Schmidt, Director Live Position & Track & Trace at Hapag-Lloyd, said: "We've invested in equipping our entire dry container fleet with IoT technology to provide better service and reliability to our customers. Working with WiseTech, we can integrate the data from our smart containers into the systems our customers use every day, providing actionable predictive insights rather than just dots on a map. This partnership represents an important step toward a more transparent, resilient, and digitally enabled global supply chain."

Both companies will review the trial results and gather feedback from customers before determining next steps.

