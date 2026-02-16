“Pears are popular, but quality issues are driving prices down”

Devos-Wouters' first top fruit season is proving particularly intense. The merger between Belgian companies Devos Group and Wouters Fruit has so far resulted in around 10% growth, says Louis De Cleene. "Prices could, obviously, be a little better, but it's busy. And it's going to stay busy," he says.

© Devos Group

© Devos Group

The pear market usually calms down in mid-January. Not this year. "Normally, things level off after New Year's, but two weeks down the line, and the schedule was still completely full." Louis attributes that to retailers and trading partners wanting to quickly fill their empty stocks after the holidays. "That keeps things busy. On the positive side, we're getting demand from everywhere. That's supporting prices somewhat," he explains.

High demand, pressure on quality

Just after the season's halfway mark, Louis is cautiously satisfied. "Sales have been solid to good, but we had to work harder than in other years." The harvest, though, was larger than last season, which put extra pressure on the market. Louis says quality is the biggest challenge: "Many pears were picked too late. There's more waste, industrial use, and rot than usual."

That also explains why good-quality pears could quickly become scarce. "In mid-January, I didn't have a single variety in stock. Large, small, everything is selling out," Louis points out. Yet prices remain below what growers need. "As long as the market still has too much subpar produce, it will keep weighing on confidence."

Rubis Gold® keeps growing © Devos Group

Besides pears, Rubis Gold apples are, again, vital to Devos-Wouters. Its volume is double that of previous years. "Sales have been fantastic since New Year's," says De Cleene. Belgium led the way, followed by a strong start in the United Kingdom, with the Netherlands and Germany following suit. "Many people are discussing these apples with me. That inspires confidence."

Caution, however, remains key. "We're deliberately expanding in a controlled way. The real test will come in the next two to five years, when volumes increase significantly," Louis reckons. Repeat purchases are crucial in this regard. "That apple becoming a family staple will create continuity."

Investing in people

Along with its products and market, Devos-Wouters invests heavily in its staff facilities. In Belgium, it has built 25 fully furnished workers' homes among its orchards. "Respect for people is essential to us. If you take good care of your people, you always get something back," Louis knows.

These homes provide peace of mind and increase efficiency. "People used to live scattered around. Now they're together, close to work. That also even decreases tensions." The homes are almost energy-neutral, too, thanks to solar panels and reusing heat from cold stores. "In hindsight, it was a very deliberate, correct choice," Louis concludes. (JF)

