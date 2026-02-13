Retailer focuses on quality and breeding to strengthen strawberry category

During a recent Strawberry Day in the Netherlands, Gijs Heineke, Albert Heijn's Fruit, Vegetables, Plants, and Flowers Sourcing Director, spoke about the importance and growth potential of Dutch strawberries. In 2025, this Dutch supermarket chain saw strawberry sales increase by 27%. "Strawberries are a vital product within the fresh produce category. Having delicious strawberries on the shelf reflects well on the entire department," says Gijs.

In the Netherlands, supermarkets remain, by far, the most important sales channels for strawberries. Last year, 83.2% of those sales were through supermarkets, compared to 82.1% a year earlier (YouGov). Markets followed with 8.4% and farm shops with 3.7%. Albert Heijn has a dominant position in that market, with a 46% market share for strawberries. "As market leader, we fill seven million plates every day. As they say, tall trees catch plenty of wind."

© Thijmen Tiersma | FreshPlaza.com

Quality and trust

Although Albert Heijn focuses on marketing and sales rather than cultivation, quality is crucial, Gijs remarks. Normec metrics show that this supermarket chain scores highly in the retail landscape regarding its strawberries' flavor and appearance. That quality requires careful product handling throughout the chain.

The use of crop protection products is a recurring consumer topic. Gijs points out that all the growers Albert Heijn works with are Global G.A.P. certified. The chain also has ambitious goals to further reduce the use of these products. Breeding plays a role in that. "New varieties can improve strawberries' resilience, shelf-life, and flavor," he says.

Better for Nature & the Farmer

The Beter voor Natuur & Boer (Better for Nature & the Farmer) program was placed under an independent foundation on 1 January 2025. An international version has been set up, too, so imported products meet the same requirements. "We, thus, create a level playing field for local and imported products." Other retailers are invited to join.

Albert Heijn has a clear goal. "We want to be number one in fresh produce," says Heineke, referring to the YouGov rankings. The chain already outperforms the market in strawberries. Still, he acknowledges that strict quality control is not always popular. "But if their quality and taste are good, we sometimes also purchase products that don't quite meet specifications," he explains.

Growth and promotion

Strawberries' strong growth in 2025 was, in part, possible due to the good weather, cultivation expansion, and close cooperation with growers. The promotional campaign for Dutch soft fruit helped, too. After a successful first year, the focus in 2026 will be on the 'call to action': not only reaching consumers, but also encouraging them to make additional purchases. Albert Heijn supports this with large-scale campaigns promoting Dutch strawberries and other berries.

"Fruit and vegetables solve many issues," Gijs concludes, pointing to strawberries' strategic importance within Albert Heijn's broader fresh produce strategy. (TT)

