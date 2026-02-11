Brazil forecasts 4,000 tons fig harvest in Valinhos for 2025/26

Fig producers in Valinhos, São Paulo, have started the 2025/26 harvest, which began in November. Output in the municipality is projected at 4,000 tons, 5% higher than the previous season, despite unstable weather conditions during the production cycle.

Valinhos has 410 rural properties, of which 120 are dedicated to figs and guavas. According to Francisco Fabiano, agricultural engineer at the city's Agricultural Office, harvest timing was delayed due to a longer winter period, but without impact on volume or quality.

Pedro Pelegrini, president of the Rural Union, said that winter conditions supported fruit development. "The volume harvested in November and December, about 35% of the total, was very well received in the foreign market, guaranteeing sales to Europe, the Middle East, and Canada. By selling this volume, producers are able to maintain a good selling price in the domestic market, ensuring profitability," he said.

Matheus Lacarini cultivates figs across ten properties in Valinhos. His operation includes 100,000 fig trees with an annual production of approximately 800 tons, supplied to domestic and international markets. Ripe fruit is marketed fresh or frozen, while green fruit is directed to industrial processing.

"Our family has been growing figs for about 60 years. We are in the fourth generation and, during this period of business development, we have noticed that, despite still being considered an exotic fruit, figs have gained ground in Brazilian consumption. There is room to grow," said Lacarini.

According to data from the IBGE, Brazil harvested 20,500 tons of figs in 2024. The state of São Paulo remains the main producing region. Average national productivity stood at 10.5 tons per hectare.

