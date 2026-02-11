U.S. vertically grown strawberries launch in Ontario retail

Imagine eating strawberries that are in season all year round.

U.S.-based vertical farming company Oishii has introduced its Japanese strawberry varieties to Central Ontario. According to the Oishii website, the company operates the world's largest indoor vertical strawberry farm and aims to introduce Japanese fruit culture to the United States.

Vertical farming refers to the cultivation of crops in vertically and horizontally stacked layers to optimise plant growth. The model is designed to enable year-round production under controlled indoor conditions.

© Oishii

CEO Hiroki Koga, who grew up in Japan, was accustomed to a focus on quality over quantity. According to the company's website, he was surprised to encounter a different approach after moving to the United States. This experience led him to establish the first indoor vertical strawberry farm in the country.

Oishii first launched the Omakase Berry, followed by the Koyo Berry, which is currently available in grocery retail. The Koyo Berry is a Japanese strawberry variety described as sweet but tart, with a firm texture. The name means "elated" in Japanese.

The strawberries are currently available at Fortinos stores across the Greater Toronto Area, including Bolton. A box of eight medium-sized strawberries is priced at US$12.99. The fruit is packed in a format where each strawberry is placed in an individual groove.

The introduction of vertically farmed strawberries into the Ontario retail market reflects continued investment in indoor production systems that focus on controlled environment cultivation and premium positioning.

Source: CTV News