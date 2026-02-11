New display-ready lidded mango carton introduced

Mission Produce announced the launch of its new 4-kilo lidded mango carton, a consumer-ready packaging solution designed to help retailers streamline merchandising and drive incremental mango sales.

"With demand for mangos continuing to build,¹ retailers are looking for solutions that are both operationally efficient and visually compelling," said Brooke Becker, senior vice president of sales at Mission Produce. "Our new lidded mango carton was developed with the retailer in mind—it arrives display-ready, creates a strong in-store presence, and supports impulse purchases during key promotional windows. We anticipate this format will help our partners elevate the mango category while simplifying execution at store level."

Designed as a single sell unit, the hand-packed carton features a bold, orange design and a distinctive lid that showcases the fruit while protecting quality. The stackable format allows for flexible placement on-shelf or in secondary displays, enabling retailers to quickly build high-impact merchandising destinations. The company expects the new carton to help retailers capitalize on the mango momentum during holidays, promotional events, and other high-traffic selling periods.

The company is currently packing the cartons with Peruvian Kents and plans to transition to Mexican supply beginning in March. The carton accommodates round mango varieties, including Kent, Keitt, Tommy Atkins, and Haden, across multiple sizes, offering customers consistent supply options throughout the season.

The company will showcase the lidded mango carton at the SEPC Southern Exposure tradeshow in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 26–March 1 at booth #302.

