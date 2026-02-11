U.S. tart cherry industry previews new initiatives

As a kickoff to National Cherry Month, the U.S. tart cherry industry is launching a new effort to capitalize on the growing demand for U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries.

Over the past year, the tart cherry industry has accelerated efforts to modernize how U.S.-grown tart cherries show up in the marketplace — from how it communicates value to how it protects identity and return on promotion. That forward motion is now translating into a series of new initiatives designed to increase consumer awareness, strengthen grower returns, and sharpen how U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries are represented in the marketplace.

One initiative is the development of True Tart, a new industry-owned certification mark planned for availability this summer. "Our industry is moving with intention," said Amy Cohn, president, U.S. Tart Cherry Industry. "When buyers and consumers see the True Tart mark on packaging, they'll know the product contains authentic U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries."

The certification mark will appear directly on product packaging. Products with True Tart on the label will help consumers, buyers, registered dietitians, etc., differentiate U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries products from imports and non-Montmorency cherry products.

While True Tart will be available for use later this summer, its announcement signals something larger: an industry investing in coordinated tools, fresh thinking and long-term value creation. The certification program represents one tactic within a broader strategy focused on strengthening grower returns and sharpening how this specialty crop shows up in the marketplace.

The U.S. Cherry Industry Administrative Board's Amy Cohn.

"We believe programs like this can become meaningful drivers of growth and profitability," said Cohn. "More importantly, they reflect an industry that is aligned, proactive and committed to shaping its future."

The U.S. tart cherry industry has long invested in building demand. Today, it is reaffirming that commitment and pairing demand generation with initiatives designed to reinforce cultural relevance and credibility. Through consumer education, partnerships with dietitians, sustained earned media and national marketing campaigns, the industry will lean into tart cherries' flavor and reinforce the growing body of research supporting U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries.

The industry knows that investing in demand works, A third-party economic review commissioned by the Cherry Industry Administrative Board (CIAB) evaluated domestic marketing and promotion efforts from 2020 to 2024 and found that every $1 invested in promotion returned approximately $3 in net grower revenue, delivering a measurable benefit-cost ratio of 2.98. In a marketplace shaped by rising costs, supply shifts and continued import pressure, those results underscore the role of promotion as a strategic tool that delivers tangible value.

As planning continues, CIAB will share additional details about True Tart and other initiatives as they roll out in the months ahead.

For more information:

The U.S. Cherry Industry Administrative Board

Tel: +1 (517) 669-1070

www.cherryboard.org