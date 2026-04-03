Michigan fruit sector backed by research and US$750 million output

Michigan's west coast fruit sector operates in a region shaped by Lake Michigan, where climate and soil conditions support the production of apples, blueberries, grapes, peaches, and tart cherries. The sector generates more than US$750 million annually and supports over 41,000 jobs, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Michigan State Horticultural Society (MSHS), founded in 1870, works with Michigan State University (MSU) AgBioResearch and MSU Extension to support research and outreach. The organisation funds research based on grower priorities and focuses on practical application at the farm level. "We fund MSU research every year that directly addresses industry needs," said Ben Smith of MSHS. "MSU listens very well to industry."

Research results are shared through field days and events such as the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable, and Farm Market EXPO in Grand Rapids. Recent work has focused on issues including bitter pit in apples, varietal selection in blueberries, and pest and disease management.

Project GREEEN, a state-funded programme involving MSU, the Michigan Plant Coalition, and MDARD, supports applied research. Over its first 25 years, each US$1 invested generated US$15 in economic activity, totalling more than US$2 billion. The programme addresses short-term production challenges, including pest control and crop management.

One example is spotted wing drosophila, an invasive pest affecting berries and cherries. Research has led to recommendations on treatments and cultural practices, as well as biological control using parasitoid wasps. Another initiative is Enviroweather, which provides data to support decisions on irrigation, spraying, and planting.

The Agricultural Resiliency Program, launched in 2024, focuses on long-term challenges related to water and weather. It supports research into decision-support systems, forecasting tools, and production strategies under changing conditions.

Growers report that research supports export compliance and production decisions. "MSU research has most recently helped our farm with Maximum Residue Limits data," said Andy Riley. "Also, the Enviroweather tools help us make decisions on when to spray and irrigate to maximize profitability."

Producers highlight the need for research that can be implemented on the farm. "If we can't implement it, it's wasted effort," said Mark Evans. "We need to see if it's economically viable for growers."

Industry stakeholders indicate that continued funding is required to address challenges, including pests, diseases, labour availability, and production costs. "We need your help," said Smith. "We can't do it on our own."

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