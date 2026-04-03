Strawberry market sees higher California supply and EU price pressure

The global strawberry market shows different conditions across producing regions, with California forecasting higher volumes, Florida facing reduced yields and competition, and European markets dealing with recovery and pricing pressure.

California is expecting increased volumes, with higher output forecast from the Santa Maria region. Peak conventional production is expected throughout April, while organic supply is scheduled from late April into early May. Recent weather has supported production. Although a heat wave in southern California caused fruit losses due to softening and sun damage, higher ground temperatures are expected to support April volumes in Salinas-Watsonville.

© Mintec/Expana

In Florida, winter freeze events reduced yields. Supply recovery has coincided with increased volumes from Mexico and the start of the California season, resulting in market saturation. Growers report higher picking costs compared to Mexico and continue to call for seasonal tariff rate quotas.

In Europe, Spain's Huelva region is recovering from storm damage that affected production in December and January. Warmer weather in March supported production, with current supply exceeding typical seasonal levels. Additional volumes from Italy, Greece, and the Netherlands have increased availability.

This has led to oversupply. Spanish prices have moved below seasonal averages after being above average earlier in the season. Increased volumes and competing supply have slowed market movement.

In France, production remains in line with the previous year. Cold weather has slowed ripening, while quality has been maintained. Growers indicate resistance to further price declines, citing higher costs for energy, fertiliser, and fuel.

Overall, California is entering a higher volume period, Florida is facing reduced output and competitive pressure, and European markets are adjusting to higher supply and lower prices.

Source: Mintec/Expana